MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Mirova boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 6,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.91. 34,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

