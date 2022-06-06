Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. 15,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,837. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

