Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 5,491 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

