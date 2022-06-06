Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.34. 46,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

