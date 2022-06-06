Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $678,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.65. 32,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.57.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.