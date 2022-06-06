Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $946,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock valued at $389,821,258. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.33. The company has a market capitalization of $295.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.83 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

