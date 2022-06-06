Means Investment CO. Inc. Invests $332,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

