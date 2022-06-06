Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 11,758 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Camden National worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.29. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,253. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 million. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

