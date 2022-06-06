Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $87.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,378.41. 18,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,444.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,661.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

