Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 670 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.41% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $45.88. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,445. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

