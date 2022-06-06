Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,464,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 382,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.15. 215,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,041,133. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

