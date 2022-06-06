MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -64.01% -3,540.43% -59.86% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A -130.43% 3.49%

This table compares MediWound and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $23.76 million 2.60 -$13.55 million ($0.51) -3.67 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MediWound and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 281.02%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III beats MediWound on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III does not have any significant operations. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

