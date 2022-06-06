Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 7.6%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 22,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 364,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mega Matrix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

