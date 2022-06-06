MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $29.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $818.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $965.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,071.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

