Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.0077

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $84,667.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.79 or 0.02070746 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004582 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

