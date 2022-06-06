Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

