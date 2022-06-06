Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $826.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

