Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.60% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $232,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $14,872,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

NYSE:MTD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,298.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,423.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

