MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $361.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $307.64 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.