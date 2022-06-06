MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.74 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

