MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,343 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,343 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. 139,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,973,398. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

