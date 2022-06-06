MIG Capital LLC Has $40.94 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MIG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 4.1% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.15 on Monday, reaching $189.06. 41,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

