Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises approximately 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.69% of CubeSmart worth $210,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 1,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

