Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,871. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

