Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 1.13% of Comstock Resources worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $16,043,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. 11,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,531. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

