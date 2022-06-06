Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.46 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,456 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 323,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 299,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,254,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,362. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

