Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.58 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,575. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $6,368,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $19,942,474 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

