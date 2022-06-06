Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,232 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. 1,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

