Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,994. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

