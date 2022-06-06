Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 596.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $111.28. 609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

