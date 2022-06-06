Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.08% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,898. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,282 shares of company stock worth $26,659,370. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.