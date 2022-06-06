Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Orion Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Shares of ONL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.08. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Orion Office REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.