Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 378,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,773,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.48. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.