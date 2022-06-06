Mirova Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mirova lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 3,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

