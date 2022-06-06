Mirova Buys 795 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mirova grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

