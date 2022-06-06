Mirova Buys New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirova bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

NYSE:TRI opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.