Mirova Has $418,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirova lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 76.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 68.9% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,843,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

