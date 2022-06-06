Mirova Makes New $246,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mirova bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.89. 3,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,644. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.78.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

