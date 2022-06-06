Mirova Purchases 98 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

PPG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.76. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.