Mirrored Apple Trading Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00008547 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $22,620.48 and $1.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.14 or 0.00955826 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 268.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00087543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00397224 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

