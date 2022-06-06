Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00016909 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23,677.78 and $1.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $622.81 or 0.01985331 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 297.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00380457 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,464 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

