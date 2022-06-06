MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 23,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.17 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

