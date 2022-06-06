MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 33,253 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 855,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG opened at $54.78 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.