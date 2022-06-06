MML Investors Services LLC Has $23.92 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

