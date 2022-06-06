MML Investors Services LLC Has $26.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,070,000 after buying an additional 85,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $145.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.31 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.