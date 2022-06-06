MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $29,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

