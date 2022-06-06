MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 29,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

TMO stock opened at $559.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $561.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

