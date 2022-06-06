MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $201.90 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.47 and its 200 day moving average is $404.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

