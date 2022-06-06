MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $47.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.