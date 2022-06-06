MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,132,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $69.47 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

